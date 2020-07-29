Unilever permanently closing Shelton office; 135 jobs lost

Unilever is hutting down its Shelton office, costing the city 135 jobs, according to a filing with the state Department of Labor.

Conopco Inc., which does business as Unilever, told the Labor Department that it will begin laying off employees at its 3 Corporate Drive operation beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing through June 30, 2021.

All employees were offered relocation opportunities to Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; 45 workers accepted that offer, with the remaining 90 to be permanently laid off.

Unilever – which posted sales of nearly $61 billion last year – separately reported that its online sales for the first six months of 2020 increased by 49% on a year-over-year basis. It also said it will sell the bulk of its global tea business, including the Lipton brand, by the end of 2021.

The company’s other products include Dove soap, Hellman’s, Knorr and Surf.