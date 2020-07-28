Wegmans highlights community involvement prior to store opening Aug. 5

With the long-anticipated opening of its store in Harrison set for Aug. 5, Wegmans today pledged to be a good neighbor and continue supporting local nonprofits.

“We care about the well-being of our community and the success of local organizations,” said Matthew Dailor, manager of the new Wegmans in Harrison, who has been working in Westchester throughout the construction period.

“The connections we’ve made with local organizations have helped us to feel like part of the neighborhood already, and we’ll continue to build on those relationships to improve the lives of our customers and employees in every way we can,” Dailor said. “For over a year, we’ve been immersing ourselves in nearby neighborhoods and working to give back.”

Wegmans points out that one of its priorities is providing food for people at risk of hunger. In September 2019, Wegmans Harrison was a sponsor for Feeding Westchester’s annual Miles for Meals 5K. In February 2020, a group of department managers visited the Feeding Westchester facilities for a day of volunteering.

Additionally, Wegmans noted, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, it donated $30,000 to Feeding Westchester in order to provide food directly to people in need. Wegmans said it will continue to partner with local organizations to fight hunger through daily donations to local food banks and annual special events.

In June 2019, five graduating seniors from the Westchester area received $500 scholarship grants from the Harrison store. This year, 10 scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors at White Plains High School and Harrison High School. The store also sponsored and participated in the Business Council of Westchester’s Annual Youth Summit and White Plains High School’s Midnight Run.

Store personnel were involved in Westchester Park Foundation’s Bicycle Sundays and Winter Wonderland. The store has contributed to the annual St. Vincent’s Hospital’s Virtual 5K and Walks Your Way Westchester for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Wegmans also stated that it is involved in helping the United Way in all of its market areas.