Marketing efforts begin for ‘final’ Harbor Point development in Stamford

“The final piece of the puzzle” for Stamford’s Harbor Point development is being put into place, according to Building and Land Technology (BLT) Chairman Carl Kuehner.

Real estate firms Cushman & Wakefield and Binswanger are marketing Peninsula at Harbor Point, a 14-acre waterfront development opportunity within a master-planned, mixed-use community. The site is available immediately for the development of up to 1 million square feet and has an existing 500,000-square-foot office space available for use adjacent to the site.

A Cushman & Wakefield team of Gary Greenspan and Steve Baker, in partnership with Jeff Binswanger and James Kilcourse of Binswanger, will lead marketing efforts on behalf of BLT, the owner and developer of the Harbor Point community.

“We have been rapidly developing Harbor Point for the last 12 years, transforming the former industrial area into a vibrant live-work-play master planned community and creating a thriving ecosystem for residents and businesses,” Kuehner said. “We are excited to see this premier site, the final piece of the puzzle for Harbor Point, come to life.”

“Harbor Point, which is one of the largest redevelopment projects in the nation, continues to yield tremendous opportunity and presents an ideal setting for a multitude of users, including life sciences, medical/research, a corporate headquarters of the future or even an e-sports arena,” said Greenspan at Cushman.

Harbor Point is a 100-acre mixed-use, master-planned, waterfront community immediately south of Stamford’s central business district. It has more than 25 acres of public parks and more than 3,400 apartments with an additional 600-plus underway, along with office spaces, restaurants, health and wellness shops, fitness studios, marinas and waterfront activities as well as a mile-long waterfront boardwalk.

“Stamford’s desirable geographic location coupled with the revitalization that’s taken place in the South End present boundless economic potential for those organizations who can recognize it,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“Many long-term residents of Stamford can remember when the South End was one of the most depressed areas of our city,” added Stamford Mayor David Martin, “but now it stands out as a shining example of what’s possible in Stamford. The Peninsula at Harbor Point provides many of the benefits of living in a modern city building off of the economic growth in our region.”