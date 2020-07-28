Stamford, nurses’ union come to agreement as city tries to address $32.2B fiscal hole

Stamford, nurses’ union come to agreement as city tries to address $32.2B...

The city of Stamford has reached an agreement with a third union as it continues to threaten possible layoffs if such accords – needed to address a $32.2 billion budget deficit for 2020-21 – cannot be finalized.

Under the agreement with the Stamford Municipal Nurses Association, which represents 38 school and public health nurses, union members will go without a raise for the 2019-20 year and take a less costly medical plan, in exchange for no layoffs.

Raises for 2020-21, which began July 1, will be revisited later this year.

Three nurses who had been laid off in early July will be reinstated, according to Mayor David Martin.

“I’m very happy the SMNA ratified an agreement that avoids layoffs and does not impact services to our residents,” Martin said in a statement. “We continue to negotiate with other unions to reach agreements that do not impact our workers’ employment or our city’s services.”

Those negotiations are with seven city unions and four school unions.

Earlier this month, the city reached agreements with UAW Local 2377 and the Middle Management Association. Those pacts also involved forgoing wage increases this year, moving all members to the State Partnership Medical Plan, and a no-layoff clause for 2020-21.