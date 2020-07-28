Dalio Philanthropies tries again to provide kids with computers

Dalio Philanthropies is trying again to supply Connecticut students in need with internet and computer access, via a joint venture with the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

The partnership, between CCM and the philanthropic organization’s Dalio Education subsidiary, follows a similar effort that came to an end about two months ago among competing charges of a lack of transparency and what Barbara Dalio, wife of Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, called “political fighting.”

Over the next few weeks, the organization said it would work with community partners in a number of municipalities to address schoolchildren’s needs, which in return will improve education and quality of life.

According to a Connecticut State Department of Education survey released in mid-May, following the coronavirus-dictated shutdown of schools, some 50,000 students – roughly one of every 11 – were in need of a computer or similar device, and almost 29,000 students did not have sufficient internet access.

As for Westport-based Bridgewater, it has reportedly laid off “dozens” of employees after suffering double-digit losses since the end of 2019. It is also facing a lawsuit from its former co-CEO.