Fairfield County ranks low in Best Places to Buy a House in Connecticut list

Only two Fairfield County localities made the top 50 list of the 2020 edition of the Best Places to Buy a House in Connecticut, as determined by the rankings website Niche.com.

The new list was determined by a data crunch of home values, property taxes, homeownership rates, housing costs and other real estate trends, with statistics culled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and others.

Southport ranked in 31st place and Weston ranked 41st. Seven of the top 10 rankings went to Hartford County localities, with Avon topping the list.

However, Fairfield County localities had more representation in three other Connecticut housing lists compiled by Niche.com. Five Fairfield County towns were in the top 10 for the Best Places to Live in Connecticut, nine localities were in the top 20 for Most Diverse Places to Live in Connecticut, and six localities were in the top 10 for the Best Places to Raise a Family in Connecticut, with Old Greenwich topping the list.