Restaurant and business closures blamed for Rockland’s rat infestation

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is blaming the rising level of rat and other rodent activity in residential neighborhoods on the recent closing of restaurants and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by his office, Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert stated that the temporary shutdown of restaurants and businesses was the primary reason that rats have “become more aggressive in their behavior and find alternative food sources,” particularly in residential areas.

Although there is no evidence that rats could spread Covid-19 infections, the county government acknowledged that other health risks could occur as a result of their widespread presence.

Day’s office urged county residents to follow recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on dealing with rodent infestations, including the sealing of holes inside and outside a residence, trapping rodents to help reduce their population and eliminating possible rodent food sources and nesting sites around a home.

“Rodents prefer to feed in and around homes, restaurants and businesses,” Ruppert said. “But they will settle for scraps from trash bags and cans, private yards, and what they find in the community. The best way to prevent a rodent infestation and contact with rodents is to remove the food sources, water, and items that provide shelter for rodents.”