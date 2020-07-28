XPO Logistics names LaQuenta Jacobs as chief diversity officer

XPO Logistics Inc. has announced the appointment of LaQuenta Jacobs to the newly created position of chief diversity officer, effective Aug. 3.

Jacobs was previously the senior director of human resources at the Greenwich-headquartered company. Earlier in her career, she was senior human resources manager at Delta Airlines and director of human resources at The Home Depot. In her new position, she will report directly to CEO and Chairman Bradley Jacobs.

“LaQuenta is a unique talent,” Jacobs said. “She cares deeply about the human aspects of diversity and also knows how to advance cultural development within a public company of XPO’s size, with almost 100,000 employees. I look forward to working with LaQuenta in her new role.”