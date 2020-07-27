Recovery Network of Programs in $354K settlement on double-billing charges

Recovery Network of Programs (RNP), a Shelton-based social services agency, has reached a $354,368 settlement with Connecticut and federal agencies that resolves charges of overbilling on drug testing.

According to a statement issued by the office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, RNP knowingly double-billed the state for testing between March 1, 2017, and Oct. 1, 2017.

Tong’s office said RNP used an independent laboratory that separately billed the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program (CMAP) for urine drug testing while submitting the same bills through the state’s Department of Social Services bundled payment process that covers all medical-related services.

“RNP understood that their reimbursement from the CMAP included drug testing,” Tong said in a press release. “By outsourcing this work, they in effect caused the CMAP to pay twice for the same service. Jointly with our federal and state partners, the Office of the Attorney General will take aggressive action to protect our publicly-funded health care programs.”