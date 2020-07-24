State announces $115M Westchester bridge replacements, road work

New York state is beginning a $115 million project involving the replacement of four bridges in Westchester, the renovation of a fifth and installation of a sixth.

In addtiion, there will be draining improvements and some road reconstruction in another effort to eliminate flooding along sections of the Hutchinson River and Saw Mill River parkways.

“This project will ease travel and enhance safety in one of the Hudson’s Valley’s busiest corridors, while addressing the chronic flooding that has tormented drivers in the area for decades,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in the announcement. “We are committed to building a transportation network that meets the demands of the 21stcentury, facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life, and these projects will significantly advance our efforts.”

There is some short-term bad news for motorists: during construction, lane closures will be required. The announcement did not mention whether complete road shutdowns would be required as were necessary when other bridges on the Hutch were recently replaced.

Two bridges and a large culvert are to be replaced at East Lincoln Avenue over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Hutchinson River between Pelham and Mount Vernon. To withstand 50-year storm events, the Hutchinson River Parkway stormwater system will be replaced and flood walls will be installed, along with a bypass culvert to carry water from large storms directly into Pelham Lake.

Also to be replaced are two bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the Saw Mill River in Pleasantville. A bridge on Route 1 over the Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck is being upgraded.

The new bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the Saw Mill River will be elevated to meet 100-year flood projections. A 1.3-mile stretch of newly constructed roadway will be stabilized to divert water from the road and mitigate settling.

In addition to the bridge work, approaches and nearby highway intersections are to be upgraded. Pedestrian safety would get a boost from upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian signals to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The plan includes modernizing traffic signal operations with new coordinated and interconnected signals and installation of new barriers and bridge railings.

Field preparation, surveying and utility work will be underway this summer, with actual project construction beginning in the fall. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed the project.

“These bridges over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway are badly in need of repairs,” he said. “This funding, along with the bridge renovations that will follow, will be a major benefit to our local communities as well as to the thousands of commuters who travel them.”

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said, “The reconstruction and replacement of these bridges and the associated roadways wil benefit the tens of thousands of drivers from Westchester County and beyond that utilize them each day. This project will undoubtedly both improve the safety of these bridges and prevent the frequent road closures that have resulted from flooding during storm events.”