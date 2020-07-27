Americares has promoted Megin Wolfman to senior vice president of strategy at its Stamford headquarters. She will be responsible for setting the strategy of the health-focused relief and development organization as well as executing critical organizationwide initiatives. Wolfman will also retain her current role as chief of staff, serving as a key liaison between the Americares Board of Directors, the senior leadership team and global…
Home Newsmakers AMERICARES NAMES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY