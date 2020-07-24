CT House passes absentee ballot, telehealth, diabetes and, ultimately, police accountability bills

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved bills addressing the four issues the General Assembly has been expected to vote upon during its special session.

Three of the subjects – allowing no-excuse absentee ballot voting in November’s election, capping the cost of insulin and approving broader use of telehealth services – passed easily. The fourth, revolving around police accountability, passed this morning after some heated debate.

The latter bill, which passed by an 86-58 vote at around 9 a.m. today, includes a provision allowing civil lawsuits to be filed against police officers and municipalities over police shootings, officer misconduct, and abuse of power.

A Republican amendment that would have maintained qualified immunity for police officers – essentially blocking a member of the public’s ability to sue an officer unless that officer violated that person’s constitutional rights – resulted in a 72-72 tie vote and thus was defeated.

The bill extending no-excuse absentee ballot voting to the Nov. 3 election passed by a 144-2 vote. Intended to allow every registered voter in the state to cast a ballot without doing so in person during the Covid-19 pandemic, the measure is by design limited to November; the issue will be revisited next year.

Also receiving overwhelming approval was a bill that will cap out-of-pocket expenses for a 30-day supply of insulin at $25 and limit expenses for such devices and supplies as needles to $100 per patient. Approved by a 142-4 vote, those measures would go into effect in January 2022.

Extending payments for telehealth sessions – the use of which has skyrocketed during the pandemic – through March 15, 2021 passed by 145-0. The measure also expands coverage to include dentists, and maintains that medical practitioners cannot charge more for telehealth sessions than they do for in-person visits.

The four bills now go to the Connecticut Senate, which is expected to vote upon them next Tuesday