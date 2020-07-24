Brian Smith to replace Karen Doyle Lyons as Norwalk GOP registrar

Brian Smith, the deputy registrar for Norwalk’s Republican Town Committee, has been chosen as its new registrar following the controversial departure of Karen Doyle Lyons.

Earlier this summer, Lyons made comments on her Facebook page that were considered racist by city officials and the local NAACP chapter, among others.

Having held the post since 2000, Lyons originally indicated she would resign, in accordance with demands from Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Democratic state Sen. Bob Duff and others. She then indicated she would retire on July 20 and filed papers with the city to that effect, only to rescind that decision.

Following Rilling’s declaration that the city still planned to terminate Lyons on July 20, she ultimately agreed to vacate the post on that date.

Smith’s appointment needs the approval of Norwalk’s Common Council, which is expected to be granted.

Smith has belonged to the Norwalk Republican Town Committee for some 40 years, the last eight-plus as deputy registrar.