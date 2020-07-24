Greenwich mansion of Lincoln Memorial builder listed for $8.29M

The Greenwich mansion that was once the country home of the construction executive who built the Lincoln Memorial, the Empire State Building and other iconic structures is now on the market for $8.29 million.

The 29 Hillside Road property covers 2.83 acres, with a 15,710-square foot, three-story residence that includes seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms plus two offices and a gym.

The property was created in 1928 by Paul Starrett, a builder who was responsible for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and for changing the New York City skyline through the construction of the Flatiron Building, the Empire State Building, the original Pennsylvania Railroad station, and the Plaza, Biltmore and Commodore hotels. Elsewhere in the country, Starrett was responsible for the construction of the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia and Ford Motor Co.’s Rouge River Plant in Detroit.

Starrett died at the property in July 1957 at the age of 90. Hedge fund executive David Ganek and his novelist wife, Danielle, bought the property in 1999 for $3.37 million and sold it to former Crane Co. CEO Eric C. Fast in June 2006 for $9.8 million.