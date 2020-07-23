Fairfield, Westchester hospitals to get $169.2M from Health and Human Services

Fifteen hospitals in Fairfield and Westchester counties will receive a total of $169.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The sum represents the second round of HHS funding, which earlier this year made its first High Impact Allocation – $12 billion to nearly 400 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more Covid-19 patients through April 10. Of those payments, $2 billion were distributed to the hospitals based on their Medicare disproportionate share and uncompensated care payments.

In the second round of funding, $10 billion will be distributed to hospitals having more than 161 Covid-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) said that while the funds are “welcome, HHS took too long to distribute this critical money from the CARES Act. Connecticut is no longer a hot spot, but our hospitals are hurting from earlier this year and are still battling Covid day to day. They are facing substantial losses.

“The House passed the Heroes Act in May to provide additional funding for hospitals,” he said. “As cases continue to rise in the United States, the Senate must step up to provide more relief.”

Collectively, Connecticut hospitals have been estimated to lose $1.5 billion this year as a result of the coronavirus, while those in New York State are estimated to lose as much as $13.3 billion.

In Fairfield County, hospitals receiving funds from the second HHS distribution are:

Bridgeport Hospital, $24.3 million

St. Vincent’s Medical Center (Bridgeport), $17.7 million

Danbury Hospital, $9.2 million

Greenwich Hospital, $8.1 million

Norwalk Hospital, $6.6 million

Stamford Hospital, $9 million

In Westchester County: