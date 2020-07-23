Mohamed A. El-Erian to chair Greenwich’s Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy Funds Management, a Greenwich-headquartered emerging markets investment firm, has named Mohamed A. El-Erian to the new position of chairman.

El-Erian served as CEO and co-chief investment officer at PIMCO from 2007 to 2014 and is chief economic adviser to Allianz, PIMCO’s parent company. He is also president-elect of Queens’ College at England’s Cambridge University and was previously chairman of the Global Development Council during the Obama administration. Earlier in his career, he was deputy director of the International Monetary Fund and president and CEO at the Harvard Management Co.

El-Erian has been an investor and senior adviser to Gramercy since April 2019, focusing on global macroeconomic issues and their impact on emerging market investments.

“Over the last year, Mohamed has made a material contribution to our business,” said Robert Koenigsberger, managing partner and chief investment officer at Gramercy Funds Management.

“In this new role, he will further help ensure that Gramercy realizes its mission of having a positive impact on the well-being of our clients, portfolio investments and team members.”