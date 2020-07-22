Get ready to shop: Wegmans in Harrison to open Aug. 5

The long-awaited opening of the new Wegmans store in Harrison is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, the Business Journal has learned.

The 121,000-square-foot store is at 106 Corporate Park Drive. It has approximately 500 employees, the vast majority from the local area. Wegmans has been operating an employee recruitment office at 1133 Westchester Ave., and has trained the new employees at a store in New Jersey.

The new store has a market cafe with an extensive array of prepared foods. There’s a coffee bar and a casual restaurant known as The Burger Bar. In addition to a seafood market and a cheese shop, the store is featuring approximately 70,000 items on its shelves.

Wegmans has conducted a direct mail advertising campaign to generate interest in the Harrison store. It is inviting residents to sign up with an account on its website that can be used to preorder groceries for curbside pickup or delivery. It also has an app that allows prepared foods and meals to be ordered.

The new Wegmans is on a 20-acre site that was bought for $26.5 million from Normandy Real Estate Partners. The Harrison store is one of three new Wegmans to have their development schedules delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak. The other projects are in Morrisville, North Carolina, and Tysons Corner, Virginia.

A message in the direct mail piece from Nicole, Danny and Colleen Wegman says, in part: “Hello, Harrison!…We look forward to serving you and making a difference in the Harrison community.”

Wegmans has 101 stores: 47 in New York, 18 in Pennsylvania, 9 in New Jersey, 12 in Virginia, 8 in Maryland, 6 in Massachusetts, and 1 in North Carolina. It has approximately 50,000 employees and in 2019 its sales were $9.7 billion. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Rochester.