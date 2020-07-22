Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank to close stores

The parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank has become the latest national retailer to announce the closing of its stores.

Tailored Brands, which also operates the Moores Clothing for Men and K&G chains, plans to close 500 stores “over time” and lay off 20% of its workforce. The Fremont, California-headquartered company began the year with 1,450 stores and 19,300 employees.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities,” said CEO Dinesh Lathi in a news release.

The company did not identify which stores would be targeted for closing. Men’s Wearhouse has Fairfield County stores in Danbury, Stamford and Westport. Its Westchester/Hudson Valley locations are in Kingston, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, White Plains and Yorktown Heights.

Jos. A. Bank has Fairfield County stores in Cos Cob, Danbury and Fairfield and has locations in New York in Fishkill, Mount Kisco, Nanuet, Rye and Scarsdale.