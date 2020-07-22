JuiceBar, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, has unveiled its Gen 3 line of chargers.

According to the Norwalk-based company, the chargers will not require property owners to enter a network servicing agreement. Instead, property owners can choose their own network for managing the electricity usage involved in fueling EVs.

“Our JuiceBar Gen 3 Chargers were designed to respond to the demands of property owners, installation partners and EV drivers,” said Paul Vosper, president and CEO of JuiceBar.

“JuiceBar has future-proofed its Gen 3 chargers by providing the highest levels of power and charging speeds in preparation for the longer range EVs and the increased demands of mass-market adoption. The Gen 3 48-amp is 60% faster than the industry’s standard 30-amp Level 2 charger, and the Gen 3 80-amp charging speed is more than 2.5X the speed of the average Level 2 charger.”

Other features include double safety relay switches, easy installation, a weatherproof wall or pedestal mounted aluminum enclosure and an integrated cord management system designed to reduce tripping and arcing risk.