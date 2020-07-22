Danbury’s IQVIA teams with JDRF on diabetes research project

IQVIA is partnering with the diabetes research funding nonprofit JDRF to address issues related to diagnosing diabetes.

The first project in this partnership will involve improving the distinctions in diagnosing type 1 from type 2 or other diabetes. IQVIA and JDRF noted that roughly 40% of people with adult-onset type 1 diabetes may be initially misdiagnosed. The project will use nonidentified patient-level, real world data and analytics to study the issue.

“We are delighted to embark on the development of a real world research platform for diabetes evidence generation,” said Jon Morris, vice president and general manager of healthcare solutions at Danbury-based IQVIA.

“This program leverages our strong capabilities of applying real world data to address areas of unmet need in patient diagnosis, treatment and care. This first project, accurate diabetes diagnosis in adults, will provide the foundation for building a deeper and even more meaningful collaboration with the JDRF.”