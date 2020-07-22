Atlas Air pilots’ union pushing to land a contract

The union representing pilots at Purchase-based Atlas Air is calling for the company to enter nonstop bargaining to wrap up contract talks. Atlas Air Holdings Inc. provides aircraft and aviation operating services for cargo and passenger applications.

The pilots are represented by Local 2750 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, which has its headquarters in Cincinnati. The pilots have been without a new contract since 2016. Recent negotiations have been taking place virtually because of the coronavirus and the union has complained that a four-day negotiating session in June actually consumed less than six hours. It blames the company.

“After four long years it is time for Atlas management to be serious at the negotiating table and find a way to get this deal completed,” said Robert Kirchner, chairman of the local’s executive council. “Atlas customers and shareholders need to know a deal is done and that the services provided will be reliable over the next few years. A signed contract creates a safe environment that leads to more sales, growth and more opportunities for the company.”

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. acquired Southern Air whose pilots were represented by a different Teamsters chapter, Local 1224. The union locals and company have been working on a new master contract covering all 2,200 pilots.

On May 7, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Atlas Air Inc. and Southern Air Inc. reached an agreement with Teamsters Locals 2750 and 1224 for an interim 10% pay increase for their pilots.

“We wanted to provide this interim increase to our pilots who are working so hard during this difficult time. Reaching this agreement with our IBT Locals underscores our deep appreciation of the efforts of our pilots,” John W. Dietrich, Atlas Worldwide’s president and CEO said at the time. “While we continue to manage through this current pandemic situation, we also remain focused on completing the joint collective bargaining agreement we have been pursuing in connection with the merger between Atlas Air and Southern Air.”

“Let’s finish the contract without any more stalling and delay,” Kirchner said on July 21. “It’s time to get serious and wrap this up. It’s time to create stability for shareholders, customers and workers. We acknowledge and appreciate Atlas management’s down payment on a salary increase that went into effect May 1. That was an important intermediate step that reflects our pilots’ value and contributions to the company’s growth.”

In February 2001, Atlas Air Worldwide formed its current holding company structure with Atlas Air as a wholly owned subsidiary. Other subsidiaries include: Polar Air Cargo Inc., all-cargo, scheduled-service; Titan Aviation, which provides aircraft leasing; and Southern Air.