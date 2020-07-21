Three brothers fight for control of Jefferson Valley construction company

Three brothers fighting over control of a Jefferson Valley construction company have accused one another of diverting corporate assets.

Last month, Steven and Nick Milohnic sued Anthony Milohnic for $500,000 in Westchester Supreme Court for allegedly wasting assets of MCI Interiors Inc.

Anthony – Anton Milohnic Jr., in a dueling lawsuit – petitioned the same court this month to dissolve MCI Interiors, arguing that Steven had illegally seized control of the company.

MCI Interiors was incorporated in 1996. Steven, of Mahopac, states in his case that he owns half of the company. Then he immediately asserts that each brother owns a one-third interest in the business, but later claims that he and Anthony “at all times” have been 50-50 shareholders.

Steven and Nick allege that Anthony and his wife, Patricia, schemed to divert MCI assets to pay expenses for Redline Building Services of Hawthorne and Summit Retail Interiors, at Anthony’s home in Hopewell Junction.

Steven and Nick also claim that all three brothers hold equal interests in Redline and Summit, and that Anthony has failed to share profits or disclose records of those companies.

Steven and Nick are demanding an accounting of MCI, Redline and Summit, the appointment of a receiver, and a court order declaring that the brothers own all three companies equally.

Anton, as he prefers to be called, claims that Steven’s and Nick’s lawsuit is a fabrication.

Anton and Steven each own half of MCI’s shares, according to his petition, Steven is president, Anton is vice president, Nick is an employee.

The business was in “reasonable harmony” until late 2019, according to Anton, but over the past several months “Steven Milohnic has wrongfully and unilaterally seized control of the corporation.”

Steven cut off Anton’s salary, according to the petition, fired him, removed him from the board and as a shareholder, notified a state agency that MCI’s ownership had changed, deprived Anton of corporate profits and dividends and denied him access to corporate records.

Anton claims that Steven altered corporate records to hide a $30,087 personal loan and intermixed finances of MCI and two investment properties.

Steven perjured himself when he filed for a federal Payroll Protection Program loan, according to Anton, by stating that he owns 100% of MCI and does not own interests in any other companies.

Anton is asking the court to dissolve and liquidate MCI.

Steven and Nick are represented by White Plains attorney Christopher Smith. Anton is represented by Hopewell Junction attorney Alexander S. Keenan.