Westchester hospitals to receive $88.85M in new federal funds

Westchester hospitals are among the 86 in New York state named to receive more than $680 million in federal funding, it was announced jointly by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. This is the second round of funding for so-called “hot spot” hospitals and follows up on the $4.3 billion in funds that were announced in April.

The federal grants are to help cover unreimbursed health care related expenses or lost revenues attributable to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Westchester hospitals and amount of funding allocated in the latest round are:

Montefiore Health System’s New Rochelle Hospital, $8,384,818

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, $4,821,177

Montefiore Health System’s Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, $5,720,125

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, $5,390,935

NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains, $5,200,000

Northwell Health’s Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, $3,008,111

Northwell Health’s Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, $5,810,693

WMCHealth’s Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, $46,765,379

Montefiore Health System’s White Plains Hospital, $8,741,033

Among those in the Hudson Valley also receiving funding are:

WMCHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, $15,756,264

Montefiore Health System’s Nyack Hospital, $14,940,299

WMCHealth’s Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, $5,400,000

WMCHealth’s MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, $7,400,000

Garnet Health’s Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, $13,383,558

WMCHealth’s St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, $5,100,000

Nuvance Health’s Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, $9,200,000

Montefiore Health System’s St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, $4,900,000

Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, $5,695,572

One hospital not on the Westchester list for new funding was Montefiore’s Mount Vernon Hospital. It had been granted $5 million as part of $96,627,000 in previous “hot spot” funding for Hudson Valley hospitals that had been announced on July 3.

Schumer was among those participating in a rally at Mount Vernon hospital on July 19 to express opposition to the plan that Montefiore had announced to close the hospital and replace it with a new facility that would provide fewer on-site services, with patients needing hospitalization being sent to other Montefiore hospitals such as the one in nearby New Rochelle. There has been a series of demonstrations in Mount Vernon designed to convince Montefiore to reverse its position on closing and also to protest personnel layoffs.

Schumer told the rally, “In the face of the greatest public health crisis we have faced, one that has deeply and disproportionately impacted the Black community, you do not close down hospitals and constrict access to health care in a community like Mount Vernon. Instead we must preserve and expand that access.”