JetBlue founder’s New Canaan estate hits market for $8.3 million

JetBlue founder David Neeleman’s 13,297-square-foot European-style estate in New Canaan has hit the market for $8.3 million.

First reported by Realtor.com, the property at 57 Rosebrook Road consists of 3.4 acres and includes eight bedrooms, eight full and two half-baths, a pool, an elevator, an indoor basketball court and a 24-seat theater.

According to listing agent Houlihan Lawrence, the house was custom-built in 2008 for Neeleman and his family, and consists entirely of stone and brick. They bought it in 2005 and tore down a small farmhouse to make way for the estate.