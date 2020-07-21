July 31 opening for Aubuchon Hardware’s first Fairfield County store

Aubuchon Hardware will be opening its first Fairfield County location and third Connecticut store on July at 590 Main St. in Monroe.

The new store will occupy the two-floor, 10,619-square-foot space that was home to Stepney Hardware, which was in business for 64 before its closing in January 2019. Stepney’s former owner, Dave Otto, and one of his employees will be part of the new workforce at Aubuchon.

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts, Aubuchon has 105 stores in the Northeast and is the nation’s oldest family-owned and managed hardware store chain. Aubuchon’s other Connecticut stores are based in Putnam and Stafford Springs.