CT Entrepreneur Awards presented to several Fairfield County concerns

Several Fairfield County companies and individuals took home prizes during the Connecticut Entrepreneur Awards ceremony on Monday.

The annual event – held virtually for the first time – recognizes entrepreneurs, ventures, and ecosystem elements that support them.

Announcement of the winners followed an afternoon virtual expo and interactive product demonstrations and panel discussions, and included the presentation of the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Awards, in addition to the results of the public voting and judges’ choices. There were 15 community voting category winners and nine judges’ selection category winners announced, along with honorable mention recipients.

There were a total of 255 individuals, businesses, and organizations selected as finalists earlier this year, following a record-setting 404 nominations. In the community, online voting, a winner and two honorable mention recipients in each category were announced, based on the community voting totals.

The winners included:

CATEGORY WINNERS – COMMUNITY VOTING

Entrepreneur (Social Good): Mark Mathias, Remarkable STEAM Inc., Westport

Venture (Pre-Revenue): FinTron Invest, Fairfield

Event: Stamford Innovation Week, Stamford

WINNERS – JUDGES’ SELECTION

Entrepreneur (Scaling Company): Sara Deren, Experience Camps, Westport

Venture (Revenue): Convexity Scientific, Fairfield

Community Builder: Mike Kaltschnee, Danbury Hackerspace, Danbury

