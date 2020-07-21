Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area ranked 10th most educated in nation by WalletHub

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the nation’s 10th most educated, according to a report from personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine where the most educated Americans are choosing to live, the site compared the 150 largest U.S. MSAs across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public-school system.

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk received a total score of 71.91, placing eighth in “educational attainment” but 146th in “quality of education and attainment gap.” The list was topped by Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a score of 94.23.

Placing 150th was the Visalia-Porterville, California MSA, with a score of 10.74.

Other findings of the study include: