Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area ranked 10th most educated in nation by WalletHub

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the nation’s 10th most educated, according to a report from personal finance website WalletHub.
To determine where the most educated Americans are choosing to live, the site compared the 150 largest U.S. MSAs across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public-school system.
Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk received a total score of 71.91, placing eighth in “educational attainment” but 146th in “quality of education and attainment gap.” The list was topped by Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a score of 94.23.
Placing 150th was the Visalia-Porterville, California MSA, with a score of 10.74.
Other findings of the study include:
- The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 55.20 percent – 3.8 times higher than Visalia-Porterville’s 14.4 percent.
- The Modesto, California MSA has the highest racial education gap, with the share of black bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 21.45 percent, compared with 10.74 percent for their white counterparts – a difference of 10.72 percent favoring black people. The national average for black people with the same attributes is 13.65 percent and it is 20.92 percent for their white counterparts.
- The Anchorage, Alaska metro area has the highest gender education gap, with the share of female bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 21.41 percent, compared with 18.24 percent for their male counterparts, a difference of 3.18 percent favoring women. The national average for women with the same attributes is 19.74 percent and it is 19.13 percent for their male counterparts.