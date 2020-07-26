Bouncing Back: 4-star Hyatt Regency Greenwich taking ‘methodical approach’ to reopening

Adopt, adapt and improve,” the U.K.’s Prince Edward proclaimed in 1927 — words that a number of business sectors are taking to heart as they try to navigate the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

But perhaps no sector is implementing that directive as much as the nation’s ailing hotel industry. Due to the virus-related sharp drop in travel demand, state and local tax revenue from hotel operations are expected to plunge by $16.8 billion nationwide — Connecticut is forecast to lose $287.1 million — this year, according to a recent report by Oxford Economics released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said the group estimates the Covid impact to the travel sector at nine times worse than the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and that it expects it will be “years before demand returns to peak 2019 levels.”

A grim picture, to be sure. But Sherry Hicks-Buckles, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, said her facility is in the midst of actualizing Prince Edward’s edict.

“It was three months and 10 days,” Hicks-Buckles said on July 20, effortlessly computing how long the hotel at 1800 E. Putnam Ave. in the town’s Old Greenwich section was closed. “I think they were the longest three months and 10 days of my life.”

Reopening on July 1, the 361-room/12-suite hotel is in the midst of rehiring most of the 150 employees it furloughed since closing on March 24.

Along with corporate directives from the Hyatt Hotels Corp., Hicks-Buckles said the hotel utilized a number of resources from the state and the Connecticut Lodging Association, which together offered “a really good opportunity to check all the boxes.”

In addition to a “Hygiene and Wellbeing Leader” at every Hyatt property, the chain’s “World of Hyatt” app, developed with online health care company Headspace, is rolling out new features that allow guests to manage preferences such as scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, and contactless check-in and checkout.

Employees are required to undergo daily temperature checks upon arrival to the hotel; to wear masks at all times, along with other PPE that may be required based on job duties; and to observe social distance guidance and use additional hand sanitizer stations.

Hicks-Buckles further noted that, when it comes to the expected thorough cleaning of rooms once a guest has departed, the Greenwich staff will wait before entering the room, and the sanitized room will remain vacant for longer than usual.

“We’re taking a very methodical approach,” she said. “And we’re doing as much social distancing as possible.”

The hotel’s pool and fitness room have also reopened, in accordance with the state’s phase two guidelines, as it awaits the lifting of additional restrictions when the third phase begins.

That phase includes opening bars and allowing more than 50% indoor capacity at most businesses — including hotels, where business meetings and conventions represent a significant source of revenue.

Hicks-Buckles said the Hyatt Regency has been receiving some inquiries from businesses, with the understanding that the maximum occupancy for its meeting facilities remains at 25.

As for policing out-of-state travelers — as of July 21 there were 31 states whose residents are required to self-quarantine for a 14-day period before visiting Connecticut — Hicks-Buckles said that there had been no violations, while admitting that rental cars, which often carry out-of-state plates, can be a challenge.

For the most part, she said, business has been decent. “You can tell there’s a fair amount of people who have not been able to travel for awhile,” she said. “They’re glad to get out of their houses and see other people. It’s exciting for them, as well as for us.”

Hicks-Buckles declined to provide estimates for how much business the hotel has lost, although the picture has been predictably ominous for Hyatt Hotels Corp. The chain, which operates over 900 hotels and associated properties in 65 countries, reported a first-quarter net loss of $103 million on May 6, versus net income of $63 million for Q1 2019. Its stock has dropped from $91.76 on Feb. 21 to $50.85 on July 20. Second-quarter figures are scheduled to be reported on Aug. 3.

For all the uncertainty at the moment, Hicks-Buckles said she and her staff are remaining optimistic about the Greenwich facility’s future.

“Looking back, it was the right decision (to close),” she said. “It was in the best interests of the safety of our guests and our employees, and that’s something we intend to continue to make a priority.”