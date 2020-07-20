Lamont: Out-of-staters now must complete ‘travel health’ form

As Connecticut cautiously prepares to reopen its public schools, its Covid-19 data continues to be impressive, according to Gov. Ned Lamont at this afternoon’s press briefing. Out-of-state travelers, however, must proceed here with additional caution.

Travelers from the 22 states currently on Connecticut’s “must self-quarantine for 14 days” list are now required to complete an online “travel health” form certifying that they are virus-free – regardless of how they travel to the state.

Spot checks will be conducted at Bradley Airport; failure to comply with quarantine or to complete the form will be subject to a $1,000 fine. Lamont said the state is working with New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts to institute similar measures.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the state Department of Education released a Frequently Asked Questions guide for parents, students, and staff, which covers such topics from school year attendance to size restrictions on cohorts to transportation.

Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said that, while awaiting comments from all of the state’s 170 public school district superintendents – due this Friday – several other questions have come to the fore. One of those – what happens if a parent chooses to keep his child at home – still awaits guidance, Cardona said.

The commissioner rejected the idea that teachers could spend the day teaching kids in school, followed by another session for those who did not attend. “We’re not expecting a second shift,” he said.

Asked when a decision will be made on what shape the school day will take – all students in attendance, all returning to the distance learning model, or a hybrid approach – Cardona said “hopefully around early August.” He noted that the final decision will be made in consult with the Department of Public Health and the governor.

Regarding the false positive test results that the Department of Public Health discovered over the weekend – 90 of 144 people tested during June 15 to July 17 received a false positive report – the state’s COO, Josh Geballe, said that all had been retested. When pressed as to whether any of those who had falsely tested positive had subsequently been hospitalized or died, Geballe said the state was still awaiting further information.

Anyone who has tested positive who has not heard from a Departmentof Public Health representative or physician should assume that their test was valid and accurate, Geballe added.

The latest coronavirus data, collected over a three-day period, shows that of the total 655,309 tests to date, 48,055 have resulted in positive cases. Lamont added that Connecticut has recorded a 0.6% infection rate over the last three days.

The state now has 4,406 virus-related deaths, with 54 people currently hospitalized.

Fairfield County has recorded 16,466 confirmed and 646 probable cases, with 1,087 confirmed and 312 probable deaths.

Bridgeport leads the county with 3,634 confirmed cases, followed by Stamford (3,302), Norwalk (2,052), Danbury (1,874) and Stratford (840).