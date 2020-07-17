Survey: Consumers support brands that speak out against racism

Most Americans are supportive of consumer brands that have taken public stands denouncing racism, according to a new national survey released by the market research firm Piplsay.

In a poll of 30,452 adults conducted July 12-13, 65% of respondents stated that consumer brands should take a public stand against racism, while 18% of respondents felt the brands should not and 17% were unsure.

Regarding specific actions that brands can take in combating racism, 31% percent said the companies should completely eliminate racism within their companies, 18% said the brands should be consistent in their marketing messaging, 13% advocated for the elimination of racial undertones in their brand identities and 12% approved of having the brands make financial donations to anti-racism organizations.

In regard to whether consumers would seek out brands that speak out against racism, 56% of respondents said they would while 24% said they would not and 20% were not certain how they would react. More than 60% of Generation Zers and millennials stated they would be more willing to buy from brands that speak out against racism, while more men (56%) were convinced about brand support making a positive difference as compared with women (44%).

As for whether consumers would support the redesign of brand packaging that removes potentially derogatory racial imagery, 39% of respondents felt such actions would make an important gesture while 30% did not and 27% were unsure. Along demographic lines, 56% of Hispanics and 46% of blacks believed removing racial undertones from brand identity will help make a difference, compared to 35% of whites who shared that view.