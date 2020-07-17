Shelton’s 10-12 Progress Drive relisted at lower $3.95M price

10-12 Progress Drive, located in Shelton’s Research Office Park, has been relisted for sale at a discounted price of $3.95 million.

The property was listed for sale last year at $4.25 million by Vidal/Wettenstein LLC. Cushman and Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the current listing agent for the property.

Built in 1999, the two-story building covers 48,000 square feet. It is 60% leased with four tenants, including Mutual Security Credit Union in a 12,615-square-foot space and Griffin Hospital in a 7,776-square-foot space. The property is a five-minute drive from Route 8 and two minutes from Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton’s main commercial corridor.