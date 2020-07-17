Yonkers hospitals begin exploratory talks on facility integration

St. John’s Riverside Hospital and St. Joseph’s Medical Center have entered into exploratory discussions for a potential integration between their facilities.

In a joint press statement, the Yonkers-based hospitals stated the goal of these initial discussions will focus on improving “the delivery of health care services, potentially achieve economic efficiencies, and expand services resulting in the improved health of Yonkers and southern Westchester communities.”

St. John’s has two campuses in Yonkers and one in Dobbs Ferry, as well as outpatient services in Yonkers, Greenburgh and Mount Vernon, while St. Joseph’s also operates St. Vincent’s Hospital Westchester in Harrison

“We believe that the residents of the city of Yonkers and southern Westchester will potentially benefit from a streamlined health care delivery system and we are looking forward to learning about the possibilities,” said Ronald J. Corti, president and CEO of St. John’s Riverside Hospital.

“As the care of our patients and the communities we serve has always been our top priority, we are excited to explore the opportunity and potential benefits of streamlining to enhance the delivery of healthcare in a collaborative effort,” added St. Joseph’s Medical Center President and CEO Michael J. Spicer.