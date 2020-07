A “Celebration of Inclusion,” a virtual online auction to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut, presented by Tokio Marine HCC is from now through Tuesday, July 21. The virtual event will be held Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. To find out more, bid in the auction and register for the event, at no cost, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/hz4/ or soct.org. Also, follow…