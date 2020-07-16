Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing expands into Minnesota

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Co. and its Area Two Experimental Brewing are launching their portfolio of products in Minnesota, both on shelves and on draft.

Two Roads is the 47th largest independent craft beer brand in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association’s “Top 50 Breweries of 2019 by Sales Volume.” Area Two, which launched in spring of 2019, is a sour, barrel-aging and experimental brewery on its 10-acre campus.

Two Roads will also launch its H 2 ROADS Craft Hard Seltzer brand in the state.

Clear River Beverage is the firm’s distribution partner in Minnesota.