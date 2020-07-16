Salad, luxury apparel chains coming to Greenwich Avenue

A pair of chain operations are opening their first Connecticut locations on Greenwich Avenue, according to Marx Realty.

Health-conscious salad chain Sweetgreen and Italian luxury clothing brand Eleventy respectively have signed a 10-year, 3,100-square-foot lease and a short-term, 2,125-square-foot lease at 98-102 Greenwich Ave.

Founded in 2007 and based in Culver City, California, Sweetgreen operates 100 locations in 10 states. It plans to open its new site in late summer. In January, Marx Realty and Sweetgreen signed a 3,500-square-foot lease for a new location at 10 Grand Central in Manhattan.

Also founded in 2007 and based in Milan, with its North American headquarters in New York City, Eleventy plans to open a pop-up store in Greenwich with potential for becoming a permanent fixture in the area with a long-term deal. Its Greenwich store is officially opening on Aug. 15.

Marx Realty was represented in-house on both deals by Henry Henderson. Sweetgreen was represented by Jacqueline Klinger of The Shopping Center Group. Eleventy was represented by Davie Berke of JLL. Asking rent was $120 per square foot for both.