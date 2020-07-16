Connecticut’s reopened casinos report slightly lower slot revenues

Connecticut’s casinos reported a mild decline in their year-over-year slot revenues for June, their first month in operation after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, announced June slot revenues of approximately $33.6 million, down from the $35.3 million recorded one year earlier. The amount slot bettors wagered in June, known as the “handle,” was $377.1 million, a drop from the $436.1 million recorded one year earlier.

Mohegan Sun, which is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, announced June slot revenues of more than $45.5 million, down from the $46.9 million recorded in June 2019. Mohegan Sun’s handle was $517.5 million, a drop from $567.7 million generated one year earlier.

The casinos are required to channel 25% of slot revenues into Connecticut’s General Fund. Foxwoods said it paid $8.4 million to the state last month while Mohegan Sun provided about $11.3 million.

The casinos are on sovereign tribal lands and were not required to observe Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders regarding closing and reopening. However, both casinos voluntarily shut down for the first time in their respective histories in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 before reopening at the beginning of June despite Lamont’s misgivings.