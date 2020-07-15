Absentee ballots, police accountability on agenda for CT special session

Expanding absentee voting for the November election and telehealth coverage, as well as police accountability and instituting a limit on the cost of diabetes-treating drugs, will be the main focus of Connecticut’s special legislative session, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont said he expected to make a formal call for the special session on Friday. All told, there are about 30 bills awaiting the legislature’s attention; the governor admitted that most will wait until the next regular session, scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2021.

Plans call for Connecticut’s House of Representatives to meet on July 23 – members can vote from their offices – while details about when the Senate will convene are still to come.

The governor declined to comment on Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s mailing of absentee ballots to all registered voters for the primary elections on Aug. 11.

In addition, Lamont’s emergency powers and the executive orders he issued under those powers during the COVID-19 crisis are scheduled to expire on Sept. 9, meaning that the General Assembly must decide on the absentee ballot and extension of telehealth coverage questions by then.