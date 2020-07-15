A 261-acre estate that spans both Fairfield and Westchester counties is back on the market for $49.5 million.

The Hillandale Estate straddles North Stamford and Pound Ridge with its official address as 1233 Rock Rimmon Road in North Stamford.

It includes over 17,000 square feet of living space in its manor house with an indoor Olympic-size swimming pool, along with four guest homes, an outdoor pool, pool house, greenhouse, two horse barns and private lakes.

Built in 1900 for the Sulzberger family, longtime publishers of The New York Times, the eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom main house features what realty Douglas Elliman describes as ornate period details including imported marble, limestone, onyx, and hand-stained glass. Fireplaces are included in its formal living and dining rooms, cloakroom, library, conservatory and breakfast room.

The grounds include manicured gardens, private lakes, wooded trails, and a hedge maze. The estate also has 5½ miles of private roads.

The current owners have restored and upgraded the property with over $30 million in improvements, with additions that doubled the size of the manor home.

Listed at $95 million in 2007, Hillandale was relisted at $75 million in 2015 before being removed from the market, according to The Wall Street Journal.