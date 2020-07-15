Stop & Shop debuts online dietitian program for customers

Stop & Shop has rolled out a new program that connects customers with registered dietitians for free virtual nutrition consultations.

The program will provide one-on-one online consultations on subjects ranging from meal preparation to weight loss. The new Nutrition Partners program will also host free webinars and publish educational newsletters covering topics including food allergies, healthier shopping choices and gluten-free diets.

Stop & Shop said in a press release that Nutrition Partners will feature in-store demonstrations related to healthy cuisine and cooking on a tight budget, and these presentations will be videotaped for presentation on Stop & Shop’s social media channels.

“Supporting health and wellness in our communities is incredibly important to us, and we’re so proud to be able to offer this valuable service to our customers at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “We’re excited to launch Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners online at a time when so many of our customers are spending more time at home and cooking more of their own meals. We look forward to launching the program in-stores as well, once it is safe to do so.”

The supermarket chain operates more than 400 stores in the Northeast, including approximately 100 in New York and 90 in Connecticut.