Copps Island listed for sale at $2.5M

Copps Island, the southernmost of the Norwalk Islands chain, has been listed for sale at $2.5 million.

The 5.76-acre island is home to a 2,624-square-foot residence built in 1960 that includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The island is accessible by a boat that sails from East Norwalk’s Cove Marina. Sotheby’s International Realty, the property’s listing agent, is conducting virtual tours of the residence.

The island was named for John Copps, a Colonial-era surveyor and medical practitioner. In the 19th century, its coastal rocks were gathered for use in creating some of New York City’s cobblestone streets. The privately owned island has never been accessible to the general public, although boating tours through the Norwalk Islands have paused offshore to view the island’s ecosystem.