American Airlines ending Tweed service to Philly, expands Charlotte flights

American Airlines is ending its daily American Eagle service between Tweed New Haven Airport and Philadelphia in favor of an expanded twice daily service to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Philadelphia service, which originated with US Airways Express prior to its 2013 merger with American Airlines, was Tweed’s only commercial flight route from 2006 until December 2018, when the Charlotte flights were introduced as a nonstop weekend service. In January, the Philadelphia flights were cut from three times a day to twice daily due to lower customer demand.

The Philadelphia service will be discontinued in favor of the Charlotte flights on Sept. 9.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a hub for American Airlines, serving 148 destinations, and is ranked as the nation’s 11th busiest airport. In comparison, Philadelphia International Airport – which is also a hub for American Airlines – is ranked as the nation’s 20th busiest airport.