Stamford offers discount to encourage contactless parking payments

Stamford’s city government is offering a $3 discount on parking in municipal garages during July if drivers use the ParkMobile app for contactless mobile payments.

Stamford has been using the ParkMobile app since 2016 and the app has taken on an increased popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The city’s discount program runs through the end of July and the savings are applied when drivers use the promo code “WEARAMASK” when making their ParkMobile payments.

The app is available in more than 4,500 parking spaces throughout the city, including the Stamford Town Center Mall.

“The city is working hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Stamford Mayor David Martin said in a statement. “Using the ParkMobile app instead of touching the meters and pay stations helps keep our residents, visitors and city workers safe.”

“We are proud to work with the city of Stamford on this important initiative to promote contactless parking payments,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “We have millions of users in the Northeast who should avoid touching the meter and safely pay for parking on their mobile device.”