New York & Company to close stores after parent company declares bankruptcy

New York & Company has become the latest national retail chain to announce store closings after its parent company, RTW Retailwinds, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a press release, RTW Retailwinds said it expected “to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores,” adding that it will continue to operate its business while beginning “a store closing and liquidation process.” The company stated it was also “evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its e-commerce business and related intellectual property.”

The chain, which was founded in New York City in 1918 as Lerner Shops, specializes in women’s apparel and accessories. During the past decade, the company collaborated with actresses Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson on exclusive collections.

New York & Company operates 378 retail and outlet locations in 32 states. New York & Co. has a Fairfield County presence in Danbury and Trumbull, while its Westchester/Hudson Valley presence includes two stores in Yonkers and one in Middletown, Newburgh, West Nyack and Yorktown Heights.