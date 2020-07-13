Bridgeport Mayor Ganim sues Delta Airlines over dog bite

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is suing Delta Airlines over a dog bite he received during the boarding of a flight.

In the lawsuit filed in Connecticut Superior Court, Ganim claimed he was in his seat on a Delta flight on Nov. 10, 2018, when a dog accompanying a boarding passenger allegedly bit him in his lower left leg. Ganim claimed the airline refused to provide him with contact information for the dog’s owner and the medical history of the animal, thus forcing him to undergo several rabies shots.

Ganim’s lawsuit argued Delta was negligent for “allowing a dog, neither crated nor muzzled, to walk freely on and within the cabin of the plane.” The mayor claims he suffered “serious, severe, painful and permanent injuries,” and he is seeking unspecified damages.

In its response to the lawsuit, Delta stated it did not provide the contact information on the dog’s owner due to privacy law requirements. The airline said that it had informed Ganim that the dog was in compliance with its “animal boarding and veterinary health requirements, including a current vaccination for rabies,” adding that Ganim was not “forced to undergo a precautionary rabies treatment.”