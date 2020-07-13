John Ravitz: Pandemic underscores the need for 5G wireless network

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed many deficiencies in our disaster preparedness, health care system and our infrastructure and underscored the need for a 5G wireless network.

Hundreds of thousands of people — adults and children alike — across the state in recent months have logged on to work, learn and recreate from home, putting an added strain on internet access, which was already a challenge in certain parts of the state, from densely populated areas to the most remote rural regions.

According to a Siena College poll, 82 percent of New York voters own a smartphone and 79 percent say they use wireless devices often throughout the day. Eighty-one percent agree that network connectivity is an absolute necessity for modern life, and 69 percent believe it’s as essential as clean water and electricity.

In his 2020 budget proposal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a streamlined statewide small-cell permitting system to facilitate the creation of a next generation 5G wireless network. 5G will deliver data rates as high as 1 gigabyte per second. That’s 20 times faster than current networks allow and comparable to the speed provided by cable or fiber optic internet service.

Here’s how 5G would improve areas of life in New York:

TELECOMMUTING

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people across the U.S. to work from home. Coupled with the move to on-line learning for both K-through-12 and higher ed students, as well as an unprecedented amount of streaming of videos, movies, music and games, this has created a never-before-seen strain on the country’s Internet. It is now clear that a more robust and reliable wireless system is what’s needed to prevent future online slowdowns.

REMOTE LEARNING/DIGITAL DIVIDE

The pandemic has exacerbated the already existing digital divide as students try to make the switch to online learning and find that they are unable to do so due to spotty internet service, or, even worse, no service at all. The switch to online learning has also impacted college students, especially if they are of color or low income.

5G will revolutionize education, dramatically improving communication and reducing download times and facilitating the use of technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality and more into K-through-12 classrooms. It will change the way teachers communicate with their students and monitor their progress.

TELEHEALTH

The ability of health care professionals to assess and care for patients virtually has taken on new significance in the face of the pandemic. Keeping those who do not need hospitalization out of brick and mortar facilities not only reduces the possibility of transmission of the virus, but also keeps space available for those who are truly ill.

Telehealth received a boost in the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

5G enables the near real-time transmission of large amounts of data at low latency and high quality, which is crucial to the success of telehealth. It also facilitates the use of potentially life-saving technology like videoconferencing between ambulance crews and hospital staff to provide immediate information about a patient’s case, vital signs and symptoms.

PUBLIC SAFETY

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks tragically demonstrated the crucial nature of wireless communications in the event of a significant crisis.

Small cell and fiber network upgrades will provide more reliable access to emergency services provided by police officers, firefighters, and first responders. Today, 80 percent of 911 calls are placed from a wireless device, making reliable service more important than ever before.

ECONOMY

According to industry estimates, 5G will be responsible for 3 million new jobs, $500 billion in new GDP and $275 billion in investments across the U.S., $93 billion of which is expected to be spent on construction.

Interconnectivity will also boost the economy by bringing good paying jobs to New York and help small businesses, which employ over half of the private-sector workforce. Improving wireless connectivity will ensure they have full cellular coverage and access to high-speed broadband service, leveling the playing field and enabling them to better compete in the global marketplace.

COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE

Gov. Cuomo and legislative leaders made history last year with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates a carbon-free electricity system by 2040 and a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Technology will undoubtedly play a key role in achieving the governor’s ambitious climate change goals — particularly when it comes to addressing the problem of big buildings, which are among the most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Deployment of “smart cities” advancements that use data, sensors and connected services to monitor and improve everything from traffic flow to electricity usage will help achieve these goals.

Next generation 5G wireless networks will be crucial to ensuring the success of these and other technologies that will help New York meet its climate change goals.

TRANSPORTATION/ENERGY

A fully implemented 5G network will contribute to energy efficiency through the use of wirelessly connected appliances, transportation grids and sensors that allow real-time monitoring — and optimization — of electricity use.

Transit officials, for example, will be able to use smart streetlights and stop signs that communicate directly with vehicles on the road to better regulate traffic, reducing congestion and also cutting down on emissions from idling cars and trucks to improve air quality.

High-speed wireless technology will also be necessary to facilitate implementation of New York City’s first-in-the-nation congestion pricing plan, approved by the state Legislature as part of the 2019-20 budget, which is slated to be in place next year.

The pandemic has forever changed the way we do business, educate our children and live our lives. To meet the challenges ahead, it is clear that we will need a next generation 5G wireless network.

John Ravitz, vice president and COO, The Business Council of Westchester, is a member of NYers for 5G Coalition.