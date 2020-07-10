Atria Senior Living opens on Quarry Road in Ridgefield

Atria Senior Living has opened its ninth Connecticut community at 55 Old Quarry Road in Ridgefield.

The three-story, 80,000-square-foot development includes 86 apartments, with 59 units for assisted living and 27 in a dedicated memory care section for residents living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The complex, which was developed by Formation Development Group and designed by PRDG Architects, offers a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Atria Senior Living said in a statement that it would welcome residents in compliance with the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. New residents must receive a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their scheduled move-in date and all newly hired employees will be tested prior to their start date. Staff will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment when assisting residents.

“Atria Ridgefield is a beautiful community and we are excited to be able to serve even more families in the Fairfield County area,” said John Hartmayer, senior vice president at Atria Senior Living. “We are prepared with detailed COVID-19 safety protocols in place and have adapted our ability to allow safe connections and interactions among residents and family members.”