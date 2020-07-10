GrubHub: Quarantined Americans hunger for both comfort foods and healthy meals

Shelter-at-home edicts issued during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in quarantined Americans developing a greater hunger for spicy chicken sandwiches and plant-based burgers, according to the “State of the Plate” report from the food-ordering and delivery marketplace GrubHub.

The new report covers the first half of the year, but significant spikes in food ordering began by mid-March when states and municipalities urged residents to stay at home. As a result, GrubHub tracked a mix of comfort foods and healthy meals being among the top choices for its customers. On a year-over-year measurement, GrubHub identified these offerings as recording increased consumer interest:

• Spicy chicken sandwich: 299% more popular

• Plant-based burger: 291% more popular

• Vanilla shake: 273% more popular

• Iced latte: 261% more popular

• Chili: 228% more popular

• Cinnamon roll: 205% more popular

• Chimichanga: 195% more popular

• Beef burrito: 181% more popular

• Potato taco: 169% more popular

• Taro milk tea: 168% more popular

GrubHub also noted orders of meal kits rose 55% on a year-over-year basis during the first half of the year, while vegan orders were up by 23%. Looking ahead to the autumn, GrubHub is predicting the next season’s food trends will veer in the direction of miso tofu bowls, quinoa taco salads, mushroom burgers, Cajun wings and buffalo chicken empanadas.