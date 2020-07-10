Stamford’s ISG picks up Massachusetts robotics firm Neuralify

Information Services Group (ISG) a leading global technology research and advisory firm based in Stamford, has acquired Neuralify, a Massachusetts firm specializing in intelligent automation enablement solutions and services. Terms were not disclosed.

ISG said the acquisition expands its capabilities of pure-play automation business, ISG Automation, which offers a range of intelligent automation consulting, implementation and software services.

Neuralify’s client base includes major blue-chip companies, 40 of which are not currently served by ISG Automation.

“With little overlap in our respective client bases, we see a tremendous opportunity to serve an expanded set of blue-chip clients in the fast-moving RPA (robotic process automation)/automation environment,” Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG, said in a statement.

Neuralify, founded in 2016 and based in Concord, offers an industry-unique and scalable digital enablement platform to facilitate faster RPA adoption across the enterprise. The Neuralify solution, the industry’s only independent, applied learning platform designed for continuous remote learning, is expected to expand the client training capabilities of ISG Automation.

“Neuralify’s applied learning model teaches technical and non-technical users, what we call ‘citizen developers,’ to build quality bots using real-world scenarios with instant grading and feedback,” said John Mone, CEO and co-founder of Neuralify, who joins ISG Automation as a partner. “Our solution is proven to accelerate RPA adoption across our clients’ organizations.”