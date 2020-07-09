State Dept. approves Sikorsky UH-60M sale to Lithuania

Sikorsky has received approval from the U.S. State Department to sell six of its UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment to the government of Lithuania in a potential $380 million deal.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) provided the U.S. Congress with the required certification of this possible sale, which still requires the approval of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The DSCA stated the proposed sale would “support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe.” The DSCA stated that the Lithuanian acquisition of the helicopters “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky and Lynn, Massachusetts-based General Electric Aircraft Co. are the principal contractors in the transaction, which will also include program, technical and logistics support provided by the companies and U.S. military agencies.