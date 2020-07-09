IBM acquires Brazil’s WDG Automation

IBM has acquired WDG Automation, a Brazilian software provider of robotic process automation (RPA). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The RPA capabilities of the acquired company – formally known as WDG Soluções Em Sistemas E Automação De Processos LTDA – will be embedded into IBM’s existing AI-infused automation capabilities. In a press statement, IBM added the acquisition will extend its ability “to transform clients’ operations as RPA, analytics and AI bring more intelligence to the enterprise workflows that fuel adaptive and resilient businesses and helps to expand IBM’s capabilities for delivering automation pervasively across client organizations.”

This acquisition marks the third time in a year that Armonk-headquartered IBM bought another company. Last month, it acquired the cloud cybersecurity provider Spanugo for an undisclosed sum and in July 2019 the company completed its $34 billion purchase of the open source software company Red Hat.